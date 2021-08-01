Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 210,484 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 126.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of REV Group worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in REV Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in REV Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,917.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $978.22 million, a PE ratio of 167.89 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

