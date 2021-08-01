Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Lindsay worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at $5,697,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lindsay by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lindsay by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lindsay by 3,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 199,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lindsay by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.87. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $91.41 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.