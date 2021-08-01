Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.44 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

