Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,446 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Eagle Bancorp worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $217,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $58.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

