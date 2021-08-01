Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 558,139 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,139 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Equitrans Midstream worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

