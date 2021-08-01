Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,134 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of American Woodmark worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 26.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 2.25. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.43 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.35.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

