Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,035 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Super Micro Computer worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 37.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 174,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.34. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

