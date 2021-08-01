Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NRK stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

