Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Down 20.6% in July

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 80,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 413.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of NYSE JPC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

