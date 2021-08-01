Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE NAD opened at $16.31 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
