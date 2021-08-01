NXM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,172.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $98.48 or 0.00237788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $631.01 million and approximately $7,172.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00781145 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00039802 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,904,513 coins and its circulating supply is 6,407,438 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

