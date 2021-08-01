NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.64.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $114.77 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
