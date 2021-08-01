nYFI (N0031) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. nYFI has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001381 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00055546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00786067 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00039713 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.