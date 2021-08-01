Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches One Day Volume of $12.01 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $113.63 million and $12.01 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001302 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001604 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.