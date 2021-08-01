Obee Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $87.00 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Obee Network has a market capitalization of $10,552.98 and $87.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Obee Network has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00046156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00102229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00134813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,822.25 or 0.99796482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.96 or 0.00836928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Obee Network

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Buying and Selling Obee Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

