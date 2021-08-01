Observer Achieves Market Cap of $7.61 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Observer has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $262,248.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

