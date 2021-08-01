OctoFi (OCTO) Market Capitalization Tops $8.99 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $11.27 or 0.00028364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $810,941.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00055588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.91 or 0.00794739 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00091160 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

