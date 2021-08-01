OctoFi (OCTO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $610,996.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 38.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. OctoFi has a total market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $610,996.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $11.17 or 0.00026859 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.00793583 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00039925 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

