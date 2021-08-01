Oddz Price Hits $0.31 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oddz has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00102654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00135063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,945.84 or 1.00133783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.85 or 0.00839376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

