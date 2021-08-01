Odyssey Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $639,217.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00055379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.51 or 0.00784979 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00039464 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

