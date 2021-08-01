Offshift (XFT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $124,641.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Offshift has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $124,641.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00003167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,908.71 or 1.00116028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00069668 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010129 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.