OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the first quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the first quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in OFS Capital by 542.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OFS Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

OFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OFS Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

OFS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 25,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,139. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a market cap of $124.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. Research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

