Oikos (OKS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,823.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Oikos has a market capitalization of $803,959.81 and approximately $11,823.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00102954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00137639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,267.23 or 1.00081033 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.44 or 0.00835335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 182,701,142 coins and its circulating supply is 162,407,466 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

