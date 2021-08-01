Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Short Interest Update

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 341,200 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 67.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth $206,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.