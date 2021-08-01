Omni (OMNI) Price Down 8.3% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $471.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00008404 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.00354390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000668 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,246 coins and its circulating supply is 562,930 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

