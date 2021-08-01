Omni Price Hits $3.01 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $255.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00007211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00353432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,246 coins and its circulating supply is 562,930 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

