Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTX. Guggenheim began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 166,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,366. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. Analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

