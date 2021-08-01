OneRoot Network Trading Up 7% Over Last Week (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $435,796.45 and approximately $62,967.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00055576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.08 or 0.00784907 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00039705 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

