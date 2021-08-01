Ontology Gas Reaches Market Capitalization of $218.83 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $218.83 million and approximately $19.96 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00054915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00087392 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,837,611 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

