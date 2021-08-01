Ontology Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Ontology has a market cap of $734.82 million and approximately $132.45 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00055906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00032758 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00219003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00032545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,927,426 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.