Opacity Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.25 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Opacity has a total market cap of $10.25 million and approximately $346,499.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00054626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.16 or 0.00791504 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00087293 BTC.

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

