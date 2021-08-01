Open Platform (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $65,150.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00055657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.91 or 0.00786367 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00039756 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.