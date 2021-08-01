Open Predict Token Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $333,631.57 and approximately $333.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00055379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.51 or 0.00784979 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00039464 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

