Opium Market Cap Hits $7.53 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Opium has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00004502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $82.72 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00104112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00137193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,179.31 or 0.99950541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00842966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

