OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Up 29% This Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $47,809.31 and approximately $4,344.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00103483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00136154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.56 or 1.00259974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.63 or 0.00839528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.