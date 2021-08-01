OracleChain (OCT) Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $421,665.99 and $43,330.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OracleChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00101558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00136052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,976.83 or 0.99894034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.71 or 0.00823279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.