Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 84.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OEG stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orbital Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $183.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.