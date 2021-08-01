Orbitcoin (ORB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $757,890.64 and $8.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,251.44 or 1.00093902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00031110 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.01 or 0.00975450 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.94 or 0.00378375 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00404412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005818 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00069293 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

