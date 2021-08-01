Orbs Trading Up 32.7% This Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $187.96 million and approximately $28.25 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbs has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.32 or 0.00795495 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

