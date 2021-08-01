Orchid Hits Market Cap of $202.49 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $202.49 million and $35.90 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.68 or 0.00786250 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039720 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,204,216 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

