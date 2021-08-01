Orient Walt (HTDF) Trading Up 23.7% Over Last Week

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $7.51 million and $553,507.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00103341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00137916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,145.28 or 1.00088394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.93 or 0.00826909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

