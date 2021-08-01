Origin Dollar Trading Up 0.2% This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $55,709.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00103782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00135775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,237.47 or 0.99511909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00841082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

