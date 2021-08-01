Origo (OGO) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Origo has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $8.93 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00781145 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00039802 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.