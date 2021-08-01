Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 891,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $22.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after buying an additional 1,073,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,484,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,451 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after buying an additional 589,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

