Orion Protocol (ORN) Market Capitalization Hits $173.63 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $173.63 million and $13.39 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00015060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

