Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORKLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. SEB Equities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

ORKLY opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

