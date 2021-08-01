Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. 255,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,424. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

