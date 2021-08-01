Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSK opened at $119.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.26. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

