Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 909.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Owens & Minor worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMI opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.98. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

