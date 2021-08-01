Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Owens & Minor worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,511 shares of company stock worth $4,953,795. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $46.25 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

